5th-century amulet depicting Solomon defeating devil found in Turkiye

WeirdNews WeirdNews 5th-century amulet depicting Solomon defeating devil found in Turkiye

The pendant was discovered during excavations

Follow on Published On: Thu, 21 Nov 2024 00:47:24 PKT

(Web Desk) - Archaeologists have unearthed a remarkable 1,600-year-old pendant in the ancient city of Hadrianopolis, located in the Eskipazar district of Karabük, Turkiye.

This rare artifact, which dates back to the 5th century CE, features a depiction of the biblical and Islamic figure Solomon on horseback, spearing the Devil.

On one side of the pendant, the inscription reads, “Our Lord has overcome evil,” while the reverse bears the names of the archangels Azrael, Gabriel, Michael, and Israfil.

The pendant, which is believed to have been used as an amulet, was discovered during excavations led by Associate Professor Ersin Çelikbaş from Karabük University as part of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s “Legacy for the Future Project.” Static graphic analyses and stratigraphic data date the artifact to the fifth century CE.

Dr Çelikbaş explained its significance, stating:

“This is a highly significant discovery for Anatolian archaeology. Similar examples have not been encountered in this region before. The depiction of Solomon, a figure central to Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, surprised us and highlighted the importance of this artifact.”

Solomon is regarded as a ruler in the Torah and the Bible and as a prophet in Islam. His portrayal on this pendant reinforces his importance across the three Abrahamic religions.

Hadrianopolis, often referred to as the “Zeugma of the Black Sea” due to its intricate mosaics, served as a settlement from the Late Chalcolithic period through the early Byzantine era.