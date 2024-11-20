Why police ask citizens not to chase this on-the-run bird

WeirdNews WeirdNews Why police ask citizens not to chase this on-the-run bird

Why police ask citizens not to chase this on-the-run bird

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 17:17:05 PKT

(Web Desk) - Police in Lincolnshire, United Kingdom, have called on the motorists to stop chasing an on-the-run emu, a flightless bird who resembles ostriches, in their vehicles.

Officers said there had been such kind of chasing by people for a 'couple of weeks' in the Spilsby area but the fleeing bird is at risk of being injured and people should not approach it.

It's currently unclear where the emu escaped from.

Posting on Facebook, police said: "Experts have been trying to gain her trust by feeding her in the same spot for a while, however, efforts are being scuppered and staff and volunteers are concerned because members of the public have been chasing her in 4x4s.

"If she continues to be agitated in this way, there is a risk of her running into the path of oncoming vehicles causing harm to herself or others."

The National Exotics Animal Rescue Service is on the scene and has called in a specialist team to coordinate the emu's capture, police said.

They are asking that any sightings are reported to the service via its Facebook page.