In Denmark, a man suspected of 86 counts of reckless driving

(Web Desk) – A 29-year-old man in Denmark has been facing an extremely rare case - a whopping 86 preliminary charges of reckless driving.

He was accused for driving at high speed on bikes, endangering the lives of others.

He also had a camera installed on his helmet which provided the investigators with several hours of video about his driving.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it,” Amrik Singh Chadha of the police in eastern Denmark said in a statement. “There is no doubt that it has been a big and unconventional case for us to investigate.”

He was detained in May for riding without license plate and he also did not have a valid permit. Police found a video camera had been mounted on the man’s helmet which had recorded how he drove on the rear wheel at high speed. Police said that it led to the man facing 25 cases of preliminary charges for that alone.

After months of watching the incriminating footage, police on Friday went public. The preliminary charges are one step short of formal charges.

In Denmark, reckless driving includes driving more than 100% above the speed limit, driving at a speed of 200 kilometers per hour (124 miles per hour) or above and driving with a blood alcohol level above 2.0.

A 2021 law allows police to confiscate vehicles for reckless driving besides giving hefty fines and suspending a driving permit. Under Danish law, a driver is considered to be driving under the influence of alcohol if the blood-alcohol level is equal to or exceeds 0.5g per thousand.