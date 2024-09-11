Doctor removes more than 6000 gallstones in a single patient

Updated On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 17:43:52 PKT

RAJASTHAN (Web Desk) - Thousands of small stones were removed from a 70-year-old’s gallbladder man in India after a successful operation.

A patient in Rajasthan’s Kota underwent a unique surgery in which at least 6,110 stones were removed from his gall bladder, which had doubled in size.

According to the media report, renowned laparoscopic surgeon Dr Dinesh Jindal operated on the patient.

The surgery took only 30 minutes, but it took two and a half hours to count the stones.

The patient had been complaining of abdominal pain, vomiting and other complications for many years with no relief despite all possible treatments.

"It was a critical case because gallstones can seriously damage the patient, he could have inflammation of the pancreas, jaundice and even cancer," he said.