In search of fame, young boy loses his life in India

Social media craze leaves young boy dead in India

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) - A young person has lost his life in India’s Talangana due to the craze of getting fame on the social media.

Shevraj, a 20 year old, had been using a lot of tricks to get popularity.
An idea of making a video by putting snakes in his mouth appealed him. However, that proved fatal for him.

Shevraj and his father earned their livelihoods by hunting snakes. Some reports even claim that his father was near him when he was making that snake video.

After the incident, the boy was shifted to a nearby hospital but he could not recover.
 

