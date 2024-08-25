At 102 years, Britain's oldest skydiver says it is 'mission accomplished' after birthday jump
(Web Desk) - A 102-year-old British woman has celebrated the milestone birthday by throwing herself out of a plane said it's 'mission accomplished'.
Manette Baillie, from Suffolk, undertook the feat to raise money for three causes close to her heart - the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Motor Neurone Disease Association and Benhall Village Hall.
So far, she has managed to raise £9,000 of her £30,000 target.
Speaking after her momentous jump, Ms Baillie said: "When the door opened I thought, there is nothing more I can do or say. Just jump.
"Well I suppose I jumped, I remember my legs going out and it's a kind of blur. I shut my eyes.
"We seemed to travel at a very fast speed."
Members of her local community, where she has lived since 1961, came down to the Suffolk airfield to cheer her on as she flew down to earth.