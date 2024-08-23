US citizen jailed for nine years for faking his death to avoid paying child support

Carlton Shier, the US attorney for Kentucky, said Kipf accessed Hawaii's death registry system

(Web Desk) – A United Kingdom resident was sentenced to prison for nine years for faking his own death so that he does not have to pay child support.

The person named Jesse Kipf, 39, was put into prison for nine years on the charges of computer fraud and severe identity theft.



Carlton Shier, the US attorney for Kentucky, said Kipf accessed Hawaii's death registry system in January last year.

Using login details from a doctor living in another part of the US, the 39-year-old created a case for his own death and completed a worksheet for a death certificate in the Aloha State.

As a result, Kipf was registered as a deceased person in several government databases.

He also accessed other state registry systems and private networks using credentials stolen from real people and attempted to sell the access on the dark web.

After his detention in November last year, he admitted he did this in part to avoid paying child support. Kipf then pleaded guilty to both charges in April.



