Postcard dating back 121 years gets delivered in mail in UK

(Web Desk) - The staff at a building society in Swansea failed to hide their emotions upon receiving their mail on Friday.

A postcard of more than 120 years old was also included among their savings and mortgage-related products.

Swansea Building Society celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, but the card predates its establishment by another couple of decades.

Henry Darby, the society's marketing and communications officer, told Sky News the unexpected arrival was "exciting".

"It's a little bit spooky, I'm not a huge fan of touching it because it feels like an antique. It feels like it needs to be in Perspex or something," he said.

"But there's lots of great stories on our socials, lots of comments we're getting, and people clearly really passionate about the city and what it once was and what stories there are to be unlocked."

The message on the card reads: "Dear L. I could not, it was not possible to get the pair of these. I am so sorry, but I hope you are enjoying yourself at home. I have got now about 10/- [shillings] as pocket money not including the train fare so I am doing alright. Remember me to Miss Gilbert and John. With love to all from Ewart."

