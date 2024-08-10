Balochistan govt makes it mandatory to write expiry date on eggs

The decision taken keeping in view deteriorating health conditions

Updated On: Sat, 10 Aug 2024 18:15:19 PKT

(Web Desk) – In a surprising move, the Balochistan government has made it mandatory to mention expiry date on eggs.

The suppliers, whole sale traders and shopkeepers have been directed in this regard.

The order would be applicable from August 31, 2024, while the shopkeepers have been directed to keep a complete record of eggs.

The officials said the decision was taken keeping in view the deteriorating health conditions due to eating unhygienic foods.

According to the notification issued, the citizens have been urged to contact the Balochistan Food Authority in case they observe any eggs without expiry date written on it.

