Six-acre island with private beach and 15 ghosts is up for sale

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 29 Jul 2024 17:40:44 PKT

(Web Desk) - An island spanning six-acre and surrounded with private beach and planning permissions for a luxury hotel has been put up for sale.

Drake’s Island, just 600 yards from Plymouth, was used as a military defence for centuries.

The 18th century cannons – still intact where they were, have also been included in the sale.

It takes less than 10 minutes to reach by boat and once on land there is military history everywhere.

From old barracks to artillery batteries complete with shell shafts and underground gunpowder stores.

"It has over 2,000 years of history - the first recorded building is 1135," current owner and local businessman Morgan Phillips says.

"It was its nuclear deterrent of its day, that's probably why the Spanish armada never came here!"

Phillips bought the island in 2019 for £6m and has worked on securing consent for a 43-bed hotel.

He gives guided tours to groups.

"Plymouth is trying to become a destination - it's getting there, it's a long way forward with that. What we really need is the island to be taken forward and someone who has got the budget to be able to do that," he explained.

However, he cautioned with reportedly 15 resident ghosts - all former military men.

"If you believe the mediums who come out here... they're all British squaddies," says Mr Phillips.