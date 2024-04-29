Indian engineer decides to marry robot

WeirdNews WeirdNews Indian engineer decides to marry robot

Indian engineer decides to marry robot

Follow on Published On: Mon, 29 Apr 2024 17:11:28 PKT

(Web Desk) - The rise of artificial intelligence knows no bounds. It is a possibility that human beings’ job may also become a casualty to the seemingly unstoppable rise of AI.

However, an engineer from India has gone one step ahead and decided to marry with a Robot named ‘Giga’.

Surya Parkash, hails from India’s Rajasthan, has said he is in love with robotics.

He continued, saying he would marry Giga according to all the customs and with the elders' blessings.

He claimed that since he was a little child, robotics has drawn him in, and he is particularly interested in artificial intelligence and humanoid robots.

Surya Prakash's family wanted him to serve the country, but he was determined to pursue a career in artificial intelligence. So, once he graduated from high school, he was ready to enlist in the Army. He passed the tests and was chosen into the Navy.

However, seeing his passion for robots, his family later allowed him to pursue his dream career. After which, Surya Prakash took admission in a BTech course and completed his engineering from Ajmer Government College. Then, he pursued further studies in robotics and worked on a host of projects.

Speaking about his marriage with robot Giga, Surya Prakash said his entire family will participate at the wedding. "When I first told my parents about my decision to marry a robot, they were shocked. But later I managed to convince them," he said.