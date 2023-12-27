1-2-3 and counting: Las Vegas weddings could hit record on New Year Eve

WeirdNews WeirdNews 1-2-3 and counting: Las Vegas weddings could hit record on New Year Eve

It’s wedding season in Pakistan too where pleasing angry relatives is essential pre-marriage ritual

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 27 Dec 2023 13:08:31 PKT

LAS VEGAS/LAHORE (AP/Web Desk) — For better or for worse, a wave of couples saying “I do” in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve could set a record for the city’s busiest wedding day ever.

That’s because 12/31/23 is known in the massive Las Vegas wedding industry as a “specialty date,” thanks to the repeating 1-2-3 1-2-3 pattern, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The icing on the cake? This specialty date falls on a holiday famous for blowout celebrations.

“It’s a double whammy,” said Melody Willis-Williams, president of Vegas Weddings, which operates multiple venues.

“Anytime you get these specialty dates, they’re always hugely popular. But tie that in with New Year’s Eve and it’s a showstopper.”

The number to beat on New Year’s Eve is 4,492 — the single-day record for marriages in Las Vegas set on July 7, 2007. The second-most popular specialty wedding date on record with the county’s marriage bureau is Nov 11, 2011, when 3,125 couples tied the knot.

Typically, New Year’s Eve has drawn somewhere between 450 to 550 couples to wed in Las Vegas since 2018, the Review-Journal reported.

But not this year for Vegas Weddings. The company is fully booked on midnight at its multiple venues, including its brown-brick chapel in downtown Las Vegas with a white steeple and red awning.

Willis-Williams said her company alone expects to wed more than 120 couples on New Year’s Eve. Five of those couples will tie the knot just as the clock is counting down to midnight.

Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya said couples married on a specialty date in Las Vegas have described them as “magic dates” that are easy to remember.

“I think the celebration that has a group dynamic is really appealing,” Goya said. “When everyone is in line and they’re all getting married and excited about being in love, it just enhances their own experience.”

HOW IT WORKS IN PAKISTAN?



Extreme heat and lack of infrastructure to deal with a large number of guests – a tradition and matter of family honour – means the marriage season in Pakistan starts in November and ends in February, but with a caveat: One also has to keep in mind the Hijri (Islamic) calendar.

It means you won’t see marriages in Ramzan, Moharram and Safar.

So, the couples are currently tying knots and guests enjoying the meals across the country at a rapid pace.

However, you can’t miss an important pre-wedding exercise which is in fact a ritual – convincing the angry relatives to attend the ceremony. It is a must for both sides as you aren’t a Pakistani if you don’t some angry uncle or aunt in your family who wait anxiously for such events to vent their rage and apply pressure to impose their conditions.