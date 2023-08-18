Poor boy hands lawyer his favourite pet as fee to contest case

Lawyer claims his client was implicated by police in a false case

LAHORE (Web Desk) – A poor young lad had to give his favourite pet as fee to a lawyer who was contesting a criminal case for his uncle in an anti-terrorism court of Lahore.

The young boy, Ayan, gave his pet chicken as fee to the lawyer representing his uncle in the court to bail him out from prison.

Ayan has been raised by his uncle Mohsin Abbas. Being poor and lack of finance he brought his pet chicken to the anti-terrorism court to pay the lawyer. He handed over his favourite rooster to the lawyer in tears.

The lawyer said Abbas was arrested from Pattoki and the police had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs25,000 to release him.

He further claimed that Abbas's family had paid the money, but instead of releasing him, he was handed over to Lahore police.

There was solid evidence that Abbas was not involved in any kind of crime, claimed Abbas's lawyer.