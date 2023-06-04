Two-month-old Moon reunited with her mother, two suspects arrested

Baby donkey was recovered by Hampshire Constabulary after 15 days

HAMPSHIRE (Web Desk) – Two persons have been arrested after Moon – a baby donkey – was snatched from a farm located at Hook – a small town of Hampshire in southeast of England.

However, the two-month-old donkey was found safe and sound after going missing on May 15, thus reunited with Astra, her mother.

These two arrests – one of them is a man and the other a youth – were made by Hampshire Constabulary with the help of local police less than 24 hours after the returning the foal to the farm.

A stolen roller machine was also seized during the search, and the adult male was further arrested on suspicion of theft of the agricultural vehicle.

However, the accused were later released on bail but the police are investigating the matter on multiple lines of enquiry.

As soon as the news about Moon’s disappearance spread, police received countless calls and online reports from members of the public.

They were then contacted by the farm who had been sent some information, and officers were deployed to an address in White House Lane in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, where the baby donkey was located May 31.

Meanwhile, Pamela Jessopp of Miller's Ark Animals, said: "We are beyond excited ecstatic. You always hold out hope but as the time frame and the time window got larger you do wonder if she would be found or not.”

According its website, Miller's Ark Animals was first established in 1991 by Elizabeth Miller to offer a special interactive experience with her friendly farm animals.

The facility houses different kinds of animals including cattle, sheep, rear bread sheep, dogs, cats and horses.

