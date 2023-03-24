Nebraska coffee chain bakes world's largest cake ball

Scooter's Coffee, based in Omaha, assembled the cake ball.

24 March,2023 11:31 am

NEBRASKA (Web Desk) - A Nebraska-based coffee chain broke a Guinness World Record by assembling an 848-pound cake ball in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

Scooter's Coffee, based in Omaha, assembled the cake ball at its annual Grow Conference at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Officials said they attempted the Guinness World Record to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the chain's founding in Bellevue.

The resulting cake ball weighed in at 848 pounds, beating the record of 628 pounds set by England's Sheffield Wednesday Football Club in 2017.