Carbon monoxide alert caused by owl trapped in chimney

OHIO (Web Desk) - Animal rescuers in Ohio said a reported carbon monoxide leak at a family's home turned out to have an unusual cause -- an owl stuck in the chimney.

Cincinnati Animal Care said in a Twitter post that a family was evacuated from their home when high levels of carbon monoxide were detected in the house.

Officials searching for the cause of the carbon monoxide discovered the family's chimney was blocked by an owl that had become stuck.

Hamilton County Dog Wardens were summoned to the scene and were able to extract the bird from the chimney.

The owl was not injured and was released at the scene.

