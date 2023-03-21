Small dog on the tracks disrupts train service in London

21 March,2023 10:20 am

LONDON (Web Desk) - Several trains were delayed in Britain when a small dog was found wandering loose on the tracks between two London stations.

Southeastern Railway said surrounding services were disrupted Sunday afternoon when the canine was spotted on the tracks between Eltham and Kidbrooke.

Multiple trains were delayed and Network Rail staff were summoned to help capture the dog, which fled underneath a stopped train.

Railway officials said on Twitter that customers whose trains were delayed for more than 15 minutes would be refunded.

Southeastern said the dog was "safe and well" and would be reunited with its owner.