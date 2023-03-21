Man catches popping popcorn for Guinness World Record

21 March,2023 10:02 am

IDAHO (Web Desk) - A man snatched 36 pieces of popcorn out of the air while popping the snack on the stove to break a Guinness World Record.

David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, popped popcorn in a pan on his stove and used his hands to catch popping pieces out of the air and place them on a pan held by his 4-year-old son.

Rush managed to catch 36 pieces in 1 minute, successfully earning the record for most popping popcorn caught in both hands in 1 minute. The previous record, 34, was set by fellow serial record-breaker Ashrita Furman in 2011.

Rush credited his son for managing to hold the pan still, even when an errant popcorn kernel flew down his shirt during the attempt.