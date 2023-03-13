Man uses table tennis balls, shaving cream for unusual world record

"Yes, this is a real record you can try at home," GWR tweeted.

13 March,2023 01:52 pm

MELBOURNE (Web Desk) - An Australian man bounced 12 table tennis balls off a wall and caught them on his shaving cream-covered head in 30 seconds to break a Guinness World Record.

Oscar Lynagh of Melbourne covered his head in shaving cream to break the Guinness World Record for most table tennis balls bounced and caught in shaving foam on the head in 30 seconds (individual).

Lynagh managed to catch 12 of the balls with his foam-covered head in the 30-second time period.

