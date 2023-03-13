Bear goes salmon fishing in Alaska

ALASKA (Web Desk) - Brown bears in Alaska have developed a unique hunting technique when it comes to salmon -- standing on the edge of a waterfall, catching fish as they attempt to swim upstream.

Nick Dale, a wildlife photographer, had the opportunity of a lifetime at Brooks Falls, Alaska. With his Nikon D800, he captured the moment and shared it with LatestSightings.com.

Dale spent a week at Brooks Falls during the annual salmon run, but only managed to capture two shots that met his expectations. The experience was not without its challenges, as the Alaskan summer was cold and wet.

"The challenging conditions did not make capturing the perfect shot any easier. I managed to take two shots like the one I wanted. The brown bear was standing in the shallow water, waiting for the perfect moment to catch a salmon in midair. The scene was set, and all it required was one press of the shutter."

Brown bears target salmon as they are moving upstream on their journey to reproduce. The Alaskan rivers pose huge obstacles for these fish. Having to go airborne to be able to move up river means they are fully exposed to the bears.

"Although the experience was incredible, it was also incredibly rare. The trip was challenging to arrange, and I had to take a float plane to the lodge every morning. But if you're lucky enough to make the trip, my advice is to enter the lottery and keep your fingers crossed. Photographing brown bears catching salmon at Brooks Falls is one of the greatest experiences you'll ever have as a wildlife photographer."

Salmon are fish that are known to have a very high fat content. This means bears are able to maximize their calorie intake from an outwardly small meal.

"I wanted to capture the iconic shot of a bear with its mouth open, catching a salmon in midair. But getting the shot was not easy. As I pressed the shutter, I couldn't help but feel a sense of awe at the majesty of nature."