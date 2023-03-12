Code compliance official finds alligator in North Carolina attic

12 March,2023 10:58 am

NORTH CAROLINA (WEB Desk) - A county code compliance official in North Carolina made a surprising discovery in the attic of a home under construction -- an 8-foot alligator.

The New Hanover County Government said Dean Brown, a county code compliance official, was inspecting a new home under construction in the Carolina Beach Road area when he encountered the large reptile in the attic.

"The workers having lunch sitting the next room -- I asked them to leave," Brown told WWAY-TV. "They kind of laughed at me when I told them why, and I said, 'Well, you might want to look, because there's an alligator in the attic.'"

The county government shared a photo of Brown's discovery on Facebook.

Brown said the attic gator was a first for him.

"You'll see nothing major, I have seen squirrels, of course, small rodents. Squirrels, probably the biggest ones I've seen in the attic. I have seen a gator that was in the yard, kind of sunbathing, back in the '90s. You know, I really didn't think much of that. I have run into several snakes," he told WECT-TV.

The alligator was relocated by animal control officers.