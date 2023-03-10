Deer falls into geothermal pool at Utah resort

10 March,2023 01:39 pm

UTAH (Web Desk) - Authorities in Utah responded to a resort where a deer was found to have fallen into a geothermal pool and was unable to climb out.

The Zermatt Resort & Spa in Midway said in a Facebook post that the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office responded Wednesday when a deer fell into a geothermal hot pot at the resort.

The sheriff's office said deputies arrived about 9 a.m. and were able to fish the deer out of the hot water. The animal did not appear to be injured.

"For those looking for a nice warm swim, we recommend our heated pool area instead," the resort said.