Message in a bottle floats from Nova Scotia to Bahamas beach

07 March,2023 01:13 pm

NORTH CAROLINA (Web Desk) - A man vacationing in the Bahamas found a message in a bottle that turned out to have been launched nearly 7 years earlier off the coast of Nova Scotia.

Byron Miller said he was walking on a beach in Manjack Cay when he spotted a wine bottle containing a note protected by a sandwich bag.

Miller said the note featured geographic coordinates and six names, but only four of the names will fully legible.

The vacationer used Facebook to connect with Pierce Atwood, one of the six fishermen from the boat that launched the bottle off the coast of Nova Scotia while cod fishing in July 2016.

Atwood said he was surprised to learn of the bottle's long journey and its safe arrival in the Bahamas.

A swimmer visiting Murrays Beach in Jervis Bay, New South Wales, Australia, found a message in a bottle in late February.

The bottle found by Scott Gutterson contained a message from a Wamboin girl named Vicki, who wrote that the bottle had been thrown into the water by her father, who is in the Navy, off the coast of Newcastle, New South Wales, on Dec. 9, 2020.

