Loose python found behind refrigerator in 29th floor New Jersey apartment

WeirdNews WeirdNews Loose python found behind refrigerator in 29th floor New Jersey apartment

Rescuers said Banana will be put up for adoption if no owner is identified within 7 days.

07 March,2023 01:09 pm

NEW JERSEY (Web Desk) - Animal rescuers in New Jersey are trying to find the owner of a piebald ball python found by a surprised resident who peeked behind their fridge.

The Liberty Humane Society said the snake was found behind the refrigerator in a Jersey City resident's apartment.

The snake, initially mistaken for an albino corn snake, was taken to the Liberty Humane Society, where it was identified as a piebald ball python.

The snake, dubbed Banana by rescuers, was found on the 29th floor of the apartment in the Newport district, the humane society said in a Facebook post.

"This is a socialized, domestic snake and is likely someone's escaped pet," the post said.

Rescuers said Banana will be put up for adoption if no owner is identified within 7 days.