Loose python found behind refrigerator in 29th floor New Jersey apartment
WeirdNews
NEW JERSEY (Web Desk) - Animal rescuers in New Jersey are trying to find the owner of a piebald ball python found by a surprised resident who peeked behind their fridge.
The Liberty Humane Society said the snake was found behind the refrigerator in a Jersey City resident's apartment.
The snake, initially mistaken for an albino corn snake, was taken to the Liberty Humane Society, where it was identified as a piebald ball python.
The snake, dubbed Banana by rescuers, was found on the 29th floor of the apartment in the Newport district, the humane society said in a Facebook post.
"This is a socialized, domestic snake and is likely someone's escaped pet," the post said.
Rescuers said Banana will be put up for adoption if no owner is identified within 7 days.