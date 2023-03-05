Overdue book returned to Massachusetts library after 56 years

MASSACHUSETTS (Web Desk) - A library said a book was recently returned with a note apologizing for the tome being 56 years overdue.

Montague Public Libraries said in a Facebook post that the book, The Mystery of the Green Ghost, the fourth entry in the Alfred Hitchcock Mysteries series, was returned to the Montague Center Library with a note explaining the book had been due back in 1967.

The note, written by a former Montague Center resident, said the former patron "felt bad all these years" and hopes librarians will "accept this book with deepest apologies."

The post said the library system abolished late fees last year and "will not be charging the patron 56 years' worth of fines."

A library representative told UPI the book was not in a condition to be circulated, but would be kept by librarians along with the apology letter.