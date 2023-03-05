British bus driver stops to give loose sheep a lift

05 March,2023 12:49 pm

LONDON (Web Desk) - A sheep spotted wandering loose on a British highway was given a lift back to its owner by a concerned bus driver on her first day on the job.

Brighton & Hove Buses said driver Martine Patey was en route to Eastbourne for her first Rail Replacement bus duty Sunday morning when she spotted a sheep running loose on the A27 highway.

Patey pulled over and joined with other drivers attempting to capture the loose animal.

"The sheep was running all over the road," Martine said in a news release. "It was difficult to catch, but then it slipped just in front of me and I was able to get hold of it and to use my handbag strap like a lasso. Two other motorists had stopped to help and together we were able to hold onto it until the police arrived."

Police asked Martine to give the sheep a lift to a local farm, but she said it was only a short drive before the farmer arrived with his truck and took custody of the sheep.

Brighton & Hove Buses said Patey continued on to Eastbourne and was only 1 minute late for the start of service.