Alligator interrupts lacrosse practice at Florida high school

Alligator interrupts lacrosse practice at Florida high school

A track-and-field practice at the same school was interrupted by a visiting alligator in April 2021.

03 March,2023 02:57 pm

FLORIDA (Web Desk) - A high school's lacrosse team practice was interrupted when an alligator decided to take a walk across the field.

The Alonso High School lacrosse team tweeted a video showing the alligator that caused a scene by strolling across the Tampa field during a practice session.

The video, recorded by Eric Klaus, shows players keeping their distance while the gator walks by with Aerosmith's "Walk this Way" playing in the background.

"First a fish Falls from the sky, now a gator comes to visit -- looks like it's time for a new team award," the team tweeted.

