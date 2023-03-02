Polish basketball player breaks slam dunk world record

POLAND (Web Desk) - A basketball player from Poland broke a Guinness World Record in London when he jumped 10 feet and 5 inches to complete a between the legs slam dunk.

Piotr Grabowski took on the record for the highest between the legs slam dunk in London.

The record attempt was organized by technology company Honor to promote its new Honor Magic5 series smartphone cameras.

The phone camera's AI Motion Sensing technology was used to measure Grabowski's attempt under supervision from a Guinness World Records adjudicator.

The basketball hoop was raised to 6 inches above regulation NBA height to allow Grabowski to catch more air with his dunk.

The record was successfully broken with a height of 10 feet and 5 inches.