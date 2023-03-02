Two dogs rescued after falling through ice on Colorado lake

New York (Web Desk) - A pair of dogs ventured out onto the ice of a frozen lake and ended up needing to be rescued by firefighters from two Colorado departments.

North Metro Fire said in a Twitter post that the two dogs went out onto the ice covering Nott Lake on Tuesday and fell through the ice.

The canines' owner attempted to rescue his pets, but fell through the ice before he could reach them.

The owner was able to get back to shore and call for help. Firefighters from North Metro and Thornton responded.

"Both dogs were rescued by firefighters and are home and doing well," the tweet said.