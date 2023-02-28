Wisconsin woman breaks world record with 118,791 four-leaf clovers

WISCONSIN (Web Desk) - A woman earned a Guinness World Record when a team of volunteers tallied her collection of four-leaf clovers at 118,791.

Gabriella Gerhardt, a clover collector who already holds the records for largest number of four-leaf clovers collected in eight hours, 887, and most four-leaf clovers collected in one hour, 451, brought her entire collection to the Fitchburg Public Library on Saturday to be counted by a team of 21 witnesses.

The team counted Gerhardt's clovers and arrived at a total of 118,791, more than enough to break the current record of 111,060.

Gerhardt, who has been collecting clovers since 2010, applied in January to break the records for largest collection of five-leaf clovers, 1,440, and largest collection of six-leaf clovers, 210.

"In order to really find a clover, you have to let your mind clear, it's a mindfulness exercise and so it was a very soothing experience. Every time you find one, I've found over 100 thousand, every time I find one I still get that little magic feeling it's a little boost of serotonin," she told WMTV.