Man puts 2,470 cotton swabs in his beard for world record

28 February,2023 01:43 pm

IDAHO (Web Desk) - A man whose facial hair earned him 12 Guinness World Records added a 13th title to his name when he fit 2,470 Q-tips in his beard.

Joel Strasser of Kuna said it took about two hours to insert the cotton swabs into his beard in a way that they would remain in place during his visit to Las Vegas, and he believes he could have set the record even higher if he had purchased more Q-tips for his attempt.

Strasser previously made headlines in December 2022, when he put 710 Christmas baubles into his beard for a world record title, and again in January when he broke the record for fitting pencils into his beard on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"I got more Guinness World Records coming up. I've got 13 so far, but I'm not done. I'm going to keep doing them until I can't think of anything more to put in my beard," Strasser told.

Strasser's other world record titles include most paper straws in a beard, most straws in a beard, most chopsticks in a beard, most golf tees in a beard, most forks in a beard, most toothpicks in a beard, most clothespins on a beard, most chopsticks put into a beard in 1 minute and most pencils put into a beard in 1 minute.