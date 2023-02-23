California man earns world record for 2,995 consecutive Disneyland visits

CALIFORNIA (Web Desk) - A man who visited the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim for 2,995 consecutive days was rewarded with a Guinness World Records certificate.

Guinness World Records announced Jeff Reitz, 50, earned the record for most consecutive visits to Disneyland.

Reitz's daily visits to Disneyland began in 2012, and ended just shy of 3,000 visits when the park closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Reitz, who chronicled his daily Disney trips on social media, started getting media attention after his 60th consecutive visit to the park, and he made international headlines in 2017, when he made his 2,000th visit and was awarded with a backpack full of gifts by Disney officials.

Reitz said he hasn't been back to Disneyland since the start of the pandemic, but he is hoping to make it in time for Disney's 100th anniversary celebrations later this year.

"I have not set a return date yet, but now I think it would be really fun to return with my Guinness World Records title certificate to get pictures where I earned it -- inside Disneyland," Reitz told Guinness World Records.