Woman runs 100 miles in under 13 hours, breaks her own record

WeirdNews WeirdNews Woman runs 100 miles in under 13 hours, breaks her own record

She broke her own record by more than a minute.

23 February,2023 12:16 pm

NEW YORK (Web Desk) - A record-breaking long-distance runner added a new title to her name when she ran a distance of 100 miles in 12 hours, 41 minutes and 11 seconds.

Camille Herron of Oklahoma broke the World and American Masters 100-mile track records, as well as the Guinness World Record for fastest 100 miles-ultra-distance (women)

Herron achieved her record-breaking time at the USATF 100 Mile Road Championships in Henderson, Nev. She broke her own record by more than a minute.

Herron, who also holds the Guinness World Record for fastest marathon in a super hero costume, previously attempted to break her own 100-mile record in 2021, but the record was disqualified when it emerged that a measurement error caused the course to fall 716 feet short of 100 miles.