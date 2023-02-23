Birders ask fans of Flaco, the Central Park owl, to be respectful

WeirdNews WeirdNews Birders ask fans of Flaco, the Central Park owl, to be respectful

Karim said he had to remind other visitors to follow proper birding etiquette.

23 February,2023 12:01 pm

NEW YORK (Web Desk) - Birdwatchers in New York are asking their fellow observers to remember to follow proper birding etiquette while trying to catch a glimpse of Flaco, the escaped Eurasian eagle owl living in Central Park.

Some visitors to the park said they had observed other Flaco fans hooting to try to get the attention of the owl, who escaped from his enclosure at the Central Park Zoo after his exhibit was vandalized in early February.

"When one moron starts it, everyone starts," amateur bird photographer Lincoln Karim told ABC News.

Karim said he had to remind other visitors to follow proper birding etiquette.

"It's just that it's OK to stand and watch and photograph, but when you start hissing and hooting at the owl, that's disrespectful," he said.

The Central Park Zoo announced during the weekend that Flaco would be left alone in the park for the time being after dodging capture attempts and being seen hunting for his own food in the park.

"We are going to continue monitoring Flaco and his activities and to be prepared to resume recovery efforts if he shows any sign of difficulty or distress. We will issue additional updates if there is a change in the eagle owl's status or our plan changes," the zoo said in a statement.

Park visitor Elmina David reminded other Flaco fans that he is a nocturnal bird and is likely trying to sleep while human visitors are trying to photograph him.

"I feel like he's saying like, 'Can you give me some space?' Like he's a nocturnal animal," she said. "He's supposed to be asleep right now."