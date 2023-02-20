Baby girl born with six-centimeter tail in Brazil

20 February,2023

(Dunya News) - Doctors were flabbergasted when a girl with a six-centimeter tail was born in Brazil. However, fortunately, the tail was removed and the girl became normal following a successful surgery.

The doctors involved in the operation said the tail developed due to a medical condition named ‘Spina Bifida’ which impacts the growth of the spinal cord. They added the formation of the tail was unbelievable as it was the rarest of the case.

However, with one more claim, a medical journal stated the girl was born three years ago with images only released recently.

