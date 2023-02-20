Idaho man wins $100,000 Powerball prize 10 years after winning $10,000

20 February,2023 12:43 pm

IDAHO (Web Desk) - A man scored a $100,000 Powerball prize about 10 years after collecting $10,000 from the lottery drawing.

Arthur Ingle of Coeur d'Alene told Idaho Lottery officials he and his partner, Becky Patterson, both like to play the lottery, but he prefers Powerball drawings while Patterson gravitates more toward scratch-off games.

Ingle purchased a Powerball ticket this month from the Fred Meyer store in Coeur d'Alene and scored a $100,000 prize.

"I don't have any particular numbers or anything, I've just always wanted to win big. I've been playing for years, and about 10 years ago I won $10,000 on Powerball, which just fueled the fun," Ingle said.

Ingle, who has visited every U.S. state and six countries with Patterson in their 16 years together, said the prize money will likely lead to more traveling.