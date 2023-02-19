Tree-trimmer rescues cat stuck in tree for two days

19 February,2023 03:02 pm

LONDON (Web Desk) - Animal rescuers in Britain enlisted the help of a tree trimming service to rescue a cat that spent two days stranded in a tree about 50 feet over the ground.

The RSPCA said the owners of the feline contacted the organization after they were unable to coax the cat down from the tree in Keighley, West Yorkshire.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Emmeline Myall responded to the location and contacted local firefighters for assistance, but the department did not have adequate equipment to reach the cat's perch.

Myall enlisted the help of Airedale Tree Surgeons, which sent three tree-trimmers to assist with the rescue.

"The safest way to rescue the cat was by abseiling him back down. Thankfully tree surgeon Toby was brave enough to scale such a height to safely bring the cat down," Myall said in the RSPCA news release. "Once he was down, the cat ran and hid in a rabbit burrow -- it'd been quite an ordeal for him! But happily he was unharmed and his owners were so relieved for him to go home."