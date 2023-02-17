Well-traveled tabby found 1,400 miles from home after two years

17 February,2023 02:28 pm

KANSAS (Web Desk) - A stray cat found wandering in Kansas turned out to have gone missing two years earlier about 1,400 miles away in Florida.

The Prairie Village Police Department said a local resident caught a stray cat wandering the city's streets and took the feline to be scanned for a microchip.

The microchip revealed the cat, an orange tabby named Lucky, belonged to a family in Miami, Fla., and had been missing for two years.

"Our animal control officer contacted the owner in Miami and is working on getting them reunited," the department tweeted.

Police said they do not know how Lucky made the 1,400-mile journey from Miami to Prairie Village.