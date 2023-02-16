Maryland man wins his second lottery jackpot in two months

WeirdNews WeirdNews Maryland man wins his second lottery jackpot in two months

The man was shocked when all three tickets turned out to be winners.

16 February,2023 09:38 am

MARYLAND (Web Desk) - A man scored a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just over a month after winning $30,000 from another game.

The 56-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he picked up a $1 scratch-off ticket and two $5 scratch-offs from Mitt's Rosedale Liquors in Rosewood.

The man said he was shocked when all three tickets turned out to be winners: one was worth $20, one was worth $5 and the last, a Crazy 8s ticket, was a $50,000 top prize winner.

The player said his disbelief was compounded by the fact that he had won a $30,000 prize from a Bonus Crossword scratch-off ticket in January.

"I'm looking at the ticket, like, 'This can't be right,'" the man said of his $50,000 prize. "I called my girlfriend in to take a look. I said to her, 'Tell me I'm not crazy.' She just looked at me and said, 'Unbelievable!'"

The winner said he isn't yet sure what he will do with his latest winnings, but his 20th anniversary with his girlfriend is approaching, as is her 60th birthday. The man said he is also considering buying a new car.