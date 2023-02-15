Maryland man buys two lottery tickets, wins two jackpots

15 February,2023 09:35 am

MARYLAND (Web Desk) - A man who decided to double up on tickets for a Pick 5 lottery drawing ended up winning the $50,000 top prize twice.

The 48-year-old Waldorf man told Maryland Lottery officials he always plays the numbers 2-8-9-3-1 in Pick 5, and will occasionally buy two tickets for the same drawing.

The man said he decided to double up when he bought tickets for the Feb. 11 midday drawing at the Old Branch Citgo in Temple Hills.

The player checked the results later using the Maryland Lottery app and discovered both of his tickets were winners, earning him a total prize of $100,000.

"I was so excited," the winner said. "I've been playing these numbers for a little bit and I'm so happy they finally came out."

The man said some of his winnings will go toward paying bills and the rest will go into savings.