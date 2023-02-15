Bear cub escapes California wildlife facility

The bear is the second to escape from the facility in the past two years.

15 February,2023 09:25 am

CALIFORNIA (Web Desk) - Residents of the South Lake Tahoe area in California are being asked to keep a lookout for a bear cub that escaped from a wildlife center.

The Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care facility confirmed in a Facebook post that the 13-month-old orphaned black bear, which had been brought to the facility for rehabilitation in December, escaped from its enclosure.

The bear is the second to escape from the facility in the past two years. A cub injured in the Tamarack Fire previously escaped in August 2021.

Ann Bryant of the Bear League, which works closely with Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, said heavy snowfall may have contributed to the recent escape.

"The banks are really high. They're sometimes 10-15 feet high where a person or an animal couldn't walk up previously to get to the top of the fence, now it's easy," Bryant told CBS Sacramento.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking members of the public to keep an eye out for the escaped cub.

"We're not asking for anyone to organize a search party," Fish and Wildlife spokesman Peter Tira said. "That's a lot of snow up there off the main roads. It can get a little dangerous, but just keep your eyes open."