Dangling owl caught in fishing line rescued from Rhode Island bridge

WeirdNews WeirdNews Dangling owl caught in fishing line rescued from Rhode Island bridge

An officer ended up paddling out in a kayak and was able to cut the fishing line.

15 February,2023 09:50 am

RHODE (Web Desk) - Environmental police in Rhode Island came to the rescue of an owl spotted entangled in fishing line and dangling from a bridge.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said in a Twitter post it received multiple calls on "Superb Owl Sunday" about an owl in distress under the Sprague Bridge in Narragansett.

Environmental police attempted to use an improvised "tool made of boat hooks, duct tape and a knife" to free the owl, but were unable to reach the bird.

An officer ended up paddling out in a kayak and was able to cut the fishing line.

The owl was taken to the Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island for evaluation and treatment.