Car number plate with letter 'R' sells for HK$25 million

The registration plate was one of 49 up for grabs at annual Lunar New Year auction.

14 February,2023 03:13 pm

HONG KONG (Web Desk) - A personalised car number plate featuring the letter ‘R’ fetched more than HK$25 million (US$3.18 million) at a government auction, the second-highest amount paid in Hong Kong.

The registration plate was one of 49 up for grabs at the annual Lunar New Year auction held by the Transport Department.

Bidding for the “R” plate started at HK$5,000 and a dozen buyers raised the price quickly. One bidder offered HK$2 million, but the price soon jumped to HK$9 million, then to HK$9.4 million.

the hammer went down on a bid of HK$25.5 million, after almost 60 rounds, the second-highest paid for a number plate in the city. A “W” plate sold for HK$26 million in March 2021, about 5,200 times the opening price.

Registration plate dealers told the media before the sale that “R” was expected to fetch at least HK$10 million because the letter was associated with racing cars and a lucky number in Chinese fortune-telling.