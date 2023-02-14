Firefighters rescue pet bird stuck in basement ceiling

GEORGIA (Web Desk) - Firefighters in Georgia conducted an unusual rescue when a pet bird found its way to the space between the basement ceiling and main story floor and became stuck.

The Roswell Fire Department said a family reported hearing strange fluttering sounds coming from above their basement ceiling and soon discovered their Conure bird, Balwal, was missing.

"Firefighters were able to locate exactly where Balwal was hiding and they carefully extricated him from the void space," the department said in a Facebook post.

Balwal was not injured and was reunited with his owner.