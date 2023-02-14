155-pound St. Bernard rescued after falling though ice

WeirdNews WeirdNews 155-pound St. Bernard rescued after falling though ice

Mumford was not injured and was reunited with his owner at the scene.

14 February,2023 10:42 am

COLORADO (Web Desk) - Firefighters in Colorado came to the rescue of a 155-pound dog that wandered out onto a frozen lake and fell through the ice into the frigid water.

Adams County Fire Rescue said crews responded alongside Westminster Fire personnel when the St. Bernard, named Mumford, was reported to have fallen through the ice at the Jim Baker Reservoir.

"The owner did the exact right thing by staying on the shore, calling 911, and giving dispatchers his exact location," Adams County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters were able to venture out onto the ice and bring the canine to safety.

Mumford was not injured and was reunited with his owner at the scene.

"Everyone was ecstatic," ACFR spokesperson Julie Browman told CBS Colorado.