Asteroid enters Earth's atmosphere, creates light show over English Channel

The asteroid measured about 3.5 feet in diameter before entering the atmosphere.

14 February,2023 10:25 am

LONDON (Web Desk) - A small asteroid illuminated the night sky over England and France early Monday morning when it burned up while plunging through Earth's atmosphere.

The European Space Agency and NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies said the object, dubbed Sar2667 by researchers, had been detected earlier and marked the seventh time in history that an asteroid strike was accurately predicted by scientists.

The asteroid was seen over the English Channel just before 3 a.m. local time Monday morning. The fireball was caught on video from multiple locations as it put on a colorful light show in the sky.

