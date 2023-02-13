Woman refuses to attend brother's wedding thinking she doesn't have an outfit

WeirdNews WeirdNews Woman refuses to attend brother's wedding thinking she doesn't have an outfit

She admitted that she struggles to be present during wedding preparation.

13 February,2023 01:30 pm

NEW YORK (Web desk) - A woman is refusing to attend her brother's wedding over issues with her outfit. She explained how she was asked to be bridesmaid by her sister-in-law. However, an issue arose over the colour of her dress, so she's debating not attending the day altogether.

Making it clear that the wedding was during her final exam week, she admitted that she struggles to be present during wedding preparation.

She explained: "There's a group chat that was created months ago that I would read through every couple of days to get updates on things I needed to do, namely to order a bridesmaid dress. Links were sent with three styles to choose from and we would be updated on colours later. So a couple weeks go by and I ask what colour to order, bride says she still thinking about it.

"Couple more weeks go by and she's still thinking… then a couple more weeks. You get the idea. Now I'm at the point that if I don't order this dress in a couple of days it won't be here in time. So I ask on Saturday what colour. No response in the group chat to me.

"I asked again (Sunday) what colour do I need to order? Then I'm flooded with messages lambasting me for not ordering a dress yet, from her sisters and my sister and her. My sister called me, told me to 'get my sh*t together' and 'order a dress already' because my lack of preparedness is causing the bride intense anxiety because she doesn't think my dress will be here on time for the wedding now. She texted me this morning, 'don't forget order your dress, love you' with smiling and kissing emojis.

"Still, no one has told me what colour! I've scoured the group chat for a mention of dress colours or an image of a dress but only the maid of honour sent a photo of her dress and I don't know if she has a special colour. There's thousands of messages so it's not simple to find anything. Everyone else can meet in person so I assume the decision on colour was relayed in person. I can’t tell if I'm being purposefully excluded?"

Calling in a panic, the brother contacted his sister and pleaded that she worked things out with the bride-to-be.

The woman went on: "[The brother] is taking her side. They know I'm in medical school, I have literally no say in my schedule. And I'm on the other side of the country, 5.5 hours by plane."

Seeing advice, she questioned: "I'm fed up with them and contemplating telling my instructors the wedding was moved and I will take my exams at the regular time.

"I'd have more time to study that way anyway. I haven't told anyone in my family I'm considering this.”