Neighbour causes inconvenience by parking on other's door

WeirdNews WeirdNews Neighbour causes inconvenience by parking on other's door

The frustrated poster added: "Next time I won't be that gentle."

13 February,2023 01:19 pm

LONDON (Web Desk) - A man has faced an entirely new problem, however, after his neighbour parked directly outside of his front door.

While it may not initially seem like an issue, the vehicle was captured parking so close to the doorway that it inevitably became a struggle to leave the house without 'kicking [the] car'. Taking to popular forum Reddit, the infuriated homeowner shared a snap of the poor parking, which was taken from the inside of his home.

In the snap, it appears the neighbour has parked on a shared driveway, leaving enough space for one person to get past.

"This is how our dentist neighbours park. Struggled to get outside without kicking his car but made it," read the title of the post.

The frustrated poster added: "Next time I won't be that gentle."

Taking to the one comment section, people were divided over the complaint. While some people believed that it was unfair, others said they shared the resident's anger.

"I'd accidentally fall into it," read one reply.

Another suggested: "Leave a note, if it still happens then take a run up in your hall and start rolling over the bonnet."