The amazing UV tattoos of Jonny Hall

WeirdNews WeirdNews The amazing UV tattoos of Jonny Hall

Jonny Hall is one of the most popular tattoo artists to adopt the new ink.

13 February,2023 10:37 am

AUSTRALIA (Web Desk) - UK-born artist Jonny Hall is famous for being one of the first tattoo artists to introduce UV-reactive ink to the style of black-and-grey realism.

UVealism, a term coined by Hall himself, basically refers to the enhancement of already-impressive black-and-grey realist tattoos with the ethereal glow of UV-reactive ink. In plain light, UV tattoos are semi-invisible, but put them under an ultraviolet black-light bulb and you get to see a whole new dimension of the design. UV-reactive ink is a bit more difficult to work with than normal tattoo ink, because it’s a lot thinner, but when used correctly, the results are awe-inspiring.

Jonny Hall has been art-oriented for as long as he can remember. At the age of 23, he left his native UK and settled in Australia, where he started his apprenticeship as a tattoo artist in 2015. He was particularly drawn to black-and-grey realism and is considered the first artist to introduce UV-reactive ink to this particular style.

“The process is pretty much the same as a normal realism tattoo,” Hall said about UVealism. “The UV reactive nature of the tattoo makes it come to life under a black light. The healing process is exactly the same as a typical tattoo. The tattoo is wrapped for the first 24 hours, then aired out, cleaned, and moisturized daily. After a week or two, the skin will be totally settled.”

As you can imagine, it took a lot of experimentation to blend classic and UV tattoos so seamlessly, and even though some purists see Jonny Hall’s unique style as nothing more than a gimmick, he sees it as a way to progress the craft while staying true to its roots.

Jonny Hall may not be the first artist to have used UV-reactive ink, but he is definitely one of the most popular tattoo artists to adopt the new ink.