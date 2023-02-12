Owl evicted after shutting down Georgia college library for days

WeirdNews WeirdNews Owl evicted after shutting down Georgia college library for days

The owl ended up perching in the rafters about three stories up.

12 February,2023 11:45 am

GEORGIA (Web Desk) - A trespassing owl that prompted a Georgia college to close its library for multiple days was successfully evicted from the building on Friday.

Officials with Agnes Scott College's McCain Library in Decatur said the owl flew down the chimney Monday afternoon, prompting officials to close the facility to students.

The owl ended up perching in the rafters about three stories up, out of the reach of library staff.

The library was able to open its ground floor on Thursday, but the owl remained on its perch.

Stewart Farron, a master falconer brought in by the library to help handle the situation, used a hydraulic lift Friday afternoon to reach the owl about 50 feet above the floor.

Farron was able to capture the owl in a net and release it outside, where it promptly flew away.

"The owl seemed perfectly fine and was released on campus as students cheered," Elizabeth Bagley, the school's director of library services, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Hopefully he's off hunting somewhere for a field mouse."